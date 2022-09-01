Uber driver 'traumatised' after brutal attack by thugs leaves him unable to work

The driver was attacked on Providence Close in Bloxwich. Photo: Google

The harrowing attack took place at 9pm on Sunday evening, when the driver dropped off his last passenger of the day at Providence Close in Bloxwich.

A gang of around 12 to 15 young people, believed to be between 15 and 20 years of age, then began to pelt his car with stones and kick it.

When the driver got out of his car to investigate, the gang surrounded him and punched his face and head, while verbally abusing him and attempting to steal his car keys.

They were unsuccessful in this attempt, but did steal the driver's work phone, which had only been bought a week earlier.

He is now concerned that the thugs will have access to his home address and bank details, which are contained on the phone.

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I'm just traumatised. I've got no car now because it's structurally damaged. I can't work.

"I tried to save my car and myself, but in the back of my mind I was thinking about whether they were carrying anything else. I'm devastated."

Despite having a swollen face, a severely damaged car, and potentially sensitive information in the hands of the thieves, the victim said the worst thing about the incident was that officers indicated it has happened several times in the area.

"The worst thing is, I told a police officer who said 'not again'," he said, "The officer knew that area was really bad. People are scared to drive there."

His wife told the Express & Star: "He's lost out on everything. I'm pretty sure they know exactly where he lives because it was his work phone and he was logged on at the time. We can't even get into his work account now.

"Something needs to happen. A lot of drivers have been targeted and the police are very aware of this. They're getting younger and younger and it's been a problem for years - but I can't see anything happening."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a taxi driver was assaulted and robbed in Providence Close, Leamore, on Sunday (August 28).

"A group initially threw stones at his vehicle at around 9pm. As the man got out to assess the damage he was punched in his face and kicked.

"His mobile phone was then taken and the group fled. Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/763785/22."