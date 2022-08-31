Tipton nature reserve review after spate of suspicious fires

Billowing smoke at Sheepwash Local Nature Reserve on August 9

Several metres of grass and undergrowth was destroyed by fire thought to have started deliberately at Sheepwash Local Nature Reserve near Great Bridge during last month's extreme heatwave.

Sandwell Council said it will liaise with West Midlands Fire Service to carry out a review of the first incident which happened on July 19 in a bid to protect the area and encourage wildlife. Smoke was also reported on August 9.

Jean Whitehouse, 80, of Phillip Road, Tipton, who operates a cattery with pet boarding facilities has been calling for overgrown bushes to be trimmed and fire breaks introduced at the parkland after being left terrified.

There were 18 cats including four boarding pet at the premises at the time.

"I've seen anything like it. There was just a wall of flames coming towards my cattery. I rang the fire brigade and they came as soon as they could.

"The flames and came with 3ft of my fence. It was so bad it caught the trees near me and the fire crews and had to run a hose from the engine to douse it. I was absolutely terrified I feared for my life.

"I never want to witness anything like that again. "

"They have since been been down to cut all the overgrowth and they have done a very good job," Mrs Whitehouse added.

She said Great Bridge councillors William Gill and Pete Allen had visited to inspect the damage.

A Sandwell Council statement read: “We want to express our sympathy for the owner of the cattery and the situation they found themselves in when the fire occurred at Sheepwash Nature Reserve during the period of extreme heat.

“Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, we have reported the incident to the police. We will be liaising with West Midlands Fire Service to review the incident in order to continue to protect the special nature of these environments, encourage wildlife in an urban setting, while also seeking to reassure our visitors and neighbours.

“We have increased the checks on littering and barbecues, and we will be increasing awareness of fire risks caused by litter and the unauthorised use of barbecues in our green spaces, including Sheepwash Nature Reserve. It is unacceptable that the small minority who litter and use barbecue in our parks can cause such risks.