Two 16 year olds arrested after 'gun spotted' at Dudley retail park

By Nathan Rowe

Two teenagers have been arrested following reports of a gun being spotted at a retail park.

Castlegate Retail Park, Dudley

Police were called to Castlegate Retail Park in Dudley just before 4pm yesterday to reports of a gun.

During a search, officers found a BB gun and a knife.

One 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm while another was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Castlegate Retail Park in Dudley just before 4pm yesterday (29 August) after reports of a gun being seen.

"On arrival, officers stopped and searched a group of youths and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm after a BB gun was found.

"We arrested another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing a knife.

"No-one was harmed and both have been released pending further investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting crime number 20/224526/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

