Two 16 year olds arrested after 'gun spotted' at Dudley retail park

Castlegate Retail Park, Dudley

Police were called to Castlegate Retail Park in Dudley just before 4pm yesterday to reports of a gun.

During a search, officers found a BB gun and a knife.

One 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm while another was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Castlegate Retail Park in Dudley just before 4pm yesterday (29 August) after reports of a gun being seen.

"On arrival, officers stopped and searched a group of youths and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm after a BB gun was found.

"We arrested another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing a knife.

"No-one was harmed and both have been released pending further investigation.