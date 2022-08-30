Notification Settings

Several Range Rovers stolen in spate of overnight keyless car thefts

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Several Range Rovers and Land Rovers have been stolen during a spate of keyless car thefts in the West Midlands.

Stolen car recovered by officers. Photo: DudleyTownWMP.
Owners are urged to take extra security measures following the rise in thefts overnight on Monday across the West Midlands Police force area.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We have dealt with multiple keyless thefts targeting Range Rovers overnight. If you have one please consider adding extra security devices such as steering locks, immobilisers & trackers.

"Posts to follow later with further incident details including arrests and recoveries."

Dudley Police tweeted a photo of a stolen Range Rover they recovered.

They said: "On patrol we have located this car which was stolen last night. The car has now been returned to the owner. Please consider adding extra security to any keyless vehicle."

