Several Range Rovers stolen in spate of overnight keyless car thefts

Owners are urged to take extra security measures following the rise in thefts overnight on Monday across the West Midlands Police force area.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We have dealt with multiple keyless thefts targeting Range Rovers overnight. If you have one please consider adding extra security devices such as steering locks, immobilisers & trackers.
"Posts to follow later with further incident details including arrests and recoveries."
Dudley Police tweeted a photo of a stolen Range Rover they recovered.
They said: "On patrol we have located this car which was stolen last night. The car has now been returned to the owner. Please consider adding extra security to any keyless vehicle."
