Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mercedes stolen last year recovered with false plates by police

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A car that was stolen in 2021 has been recovered by police using false plates in Staffordshire.

The stolen Mercedes which was recovered by officers
The stolen Mercedes which was recovered by officers

Officers arrested the driver of the stolen Mercedes last night, who has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs. The car was reported stolen from the Devon and Cornwall police area.

It was a busy night for the Lichfield team from Staffordshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, who arrested three people on suspicion of drug driving, and also carried out drone and speed checks to look at anti-social behaviour at Blithfield Reservoir in Rugeley.

The police unit said: "All in all another proactive day taking these people off the streets of Staffordshire."

Officers used drones to monitor anti-social behaviour at Blithfield Reservoir
Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News