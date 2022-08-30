Mercedes stolen last year recovered with false plates by police

The stolen Mercedes which was recovered by officers

Officers arrested the driver of the stolen Mercedes last night, who has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs. The car was reported stolen from the Devon and Cornwall police area.

It was a busy night for the Lichfield team from Staffordshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, who arrested three people on suspicion of drug driving, and also carried out drone and speed checks to look at anti-social behaviour at Blithfield Reservoir in Rugeley.

The police unit said: "All in all another proactive day taking these people off the streets of Staffordshire."