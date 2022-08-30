Soaring energy bills could lead to police officer cuts in the West Midlands, chiefs warn

Tom McNeil

Chiefs say the force's bills are expected to climb from the £7.2m paid out in 2021/2022 to around roughly £12.4m – a staggering rise of 71 per cent.

And it means the already cash-strapped force will needed to consider how it balances it books unless the Government steps in to offer them support.

The increase – £5,139,264 – is the equivalent of approximately 100 police officers after their salary, pension, national insurance and other costs are paid.

Labour's Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil said the force was missing 1,000 officers due to cuts and this could risk "exacerbating" it further.

Mr McNeil said: "West Midlands Police is working hard to become the greenest force in the country by investing in electric vehicles and renewable energy supplies, but despite this we can’t shield ourselves from the current energy price rises.

"West Midlands Police is still missing 1,000 officers following Government cuts in the years since 2010. Sky high energy bills risk exacerbating that problem further still."