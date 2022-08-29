Police identify five more people in connection with mass brawl in Wolverhampton street

Ruskin Road

The fight broke out in Ruskin Road on Wednesday, July 20, with around 50 people involved. Several police officers were injured, uniforms were stolen from a vehicle and three police vehicles were damaged.

Police released images of five people they wish to trace, and have now identified all of them.

West Midlands Police said: "Following our appeal over disorder in Ruskin Road, Wolverhampton, we've now identified all five people in the images released.

"They will be voluntarily interviewed in due course."

The latest arrests come after a man who filmed himself in a police jacket following the brawl pleaded guilty to vehicle interference and possession of police uniform.

Connor Smith appeared without representation at Dudley Magistrates Court.

The 28-year-old, from Gough Avenue, Wednesfield, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work.

He was also fined £50 for the possession of the police jacket, £20 compensation to West Midlands Police, a £114 victim surcharge and £135 costs.

Smith admitted it was a "stupid thing to do" but he thought it "would be funny to video" himself.

Meanwhile Rikki Burton, 30, of Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton was given a 10-week suspended sentence for two years for theft from a motor vehicle.

Two other men aged 21 and 38 were also arrested and given a community resolution, while a 30-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released under investigation.

West Midlands Police said: "Our enquiries into the disorder on 20 July are ongoing.

"You can contact us directly via Live Chat on our website and quote log 3152 of 20/7/22.