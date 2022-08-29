Halesowen police catch almost 40 speeding drivers after residents voice concerns

Officers conducted speed checks on busy roads in Halesowen.

A total of 38 unsuspecting motorists were clocked speeding and police warned that speeding tickets and a court summons would be in the post to offending drivers.

Officers were out in Mucklow Hill, Long Lane, Lansdowne Road and Narrow Lane on Sunday.

Halesowen Police tweeted: "Following concerns from residents, speed checks were conducted today around Mucklow Hill, Long Lane, Lansdowne Road and Narrow Lane.

"A total of 38 tickets and a court summons are in the post and on their way to offending drivers."