Halesowen police catch almost 40 speeding drivers after residents voice concerns

Officers conducted speed checks on busy roads in Halesowen.
A total of 38 unsuspecting motorists were clocked speeding and police warned that speeding tickets and a court summons would be in the post to offending drivers.
Officers were out in Mucklow Hill, Long Lane, Lansdowne Road and Narrow Lane on Sunday.
Halesowen Police tweeted: "Following concerns from residents, speed checks were conducted today around Mucklow Hill, Long Lane, Lansdowne Road and Narrow Lane.
"A total of 38 tickets and a court summons are in the post and on their way to offending drivers."
