Cyclist who died after being hit by car described as 'one in a million' by family

Joseph Hanlon. Photo: Werst Midlands Police

Joseph Hanlon was hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing on Chester Road, Pype Hayes, on August 21 and died two days later.

His family, paying tribute to the 45-year-old, said: "We are all totally devastated at the tragic, needless loss of our beloved Joe.

"You touched the hearts of so many, such a loving, always happy character with an amazing smile, truly one in a million.

"Loved by all your family and friends. We are broken hearted and will miss you every day, but will carry you in our hearts for evermore.

"We pray for justice so you may rest in peace."

Following an appeal for the driver involved to come forward, a man, aged 34, attended a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released pending investigation while police compile evidence, including forensically examining a vehicle we seized, which they believed to have been involved in the collision.

Officers investigating the collision continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.