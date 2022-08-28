Notification Settings

Police hunting teenagers after lone walkers robbed and assaulted in Walsall

By Eleanor Lawson Published: 2022-08-28

Police officers are hunting a group of teenagers after the assault and robbery of three people who were walking alone in Walsall.

West Midlands Police are appealing for information on the individuals pictured here
The spate of robberies occurred on the night of August 21, during which money and phones were stolen and the victims were left "shaken up".

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "Do you recognise these people? We are investigating a number of robberies in Walsall overnight on August 21.

"We understand a group of around seven teenagers assaulted, threatened and robbed three people who were all walking alone.

"Money and phones were stolen. Fortunately no one was seriously injured but would have been understandably shaken up.

"A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail while our enquiries continue."

"If you recognise any of these teenagers, please contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference number 20/746370/22," police added.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

