Man suffers slash wound to cheek after being attacked with weapon in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'Brien

A man suffered a slash wound to his face after being attacked with a weapon in Lichfield.

Police were called at 1pm on Thursday by West Midlands Ambulance Service to reports a man had received a slash wound to his right cheek near to the Co-op on Boley Park.

The man was taken to the Derby Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10 tall, short brown hair, slim athletic build, wearing a blue Adidas jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

He was seen walking towards a white Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 327 of 25 August, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

