Man suffers slash wound to cheek after being attacked with weapon in Staffordshire

Police were called at 1pm on Thursday by West Midlands Ambulance Service to reports a man had received a slash wound to his right cheek near to the Co-op on Boley Park.

The man was taken to the Derby Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10 tall, short brown hair, slim athletic build, wearing a blue Adidas jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

He was seen walking towards a white Nissan Qashqai.