Lichfield police chief stepping out to hear residents' views

New police response cars

Lichfield's local policing commander, Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, will be attending a series of community events in the district for a catch-up chat and and a cuppa next month.

Chief Inspector Cooke has 24 years of policing experience and has previously worked for British Transport Police and most recently as safeguarding boss at Staffordshire Police.

The meetings follow the launch of the Staffordshire force's new local policing model aimed at improving response to crime across the county.

Chief Inspector Cooke said: “We are committed in ensuring our officers are more closely embedded and visible to our local community.

“Our key priorities include improving officer response, ensuring we’re victim focused at all times, improving our management of offenders to reduce harm and ensuring vulnerable people are supported.

“It is important we continue to evolve our understanding of crime affecting our particular communities as well as protect those who live and work in our local areas from harm,” he added.

There will be a series of community engagement events on September 13, 14 and 16 for residents to take part in area walks with Chief Inspector Cooke and raise issues they may have.

Morning sessions will be held from 10am to 11am. The first session will be on September 13, starting and ending at the Lichfield District Council cafe in Frog Lane; On September 14 at Boley Park Community Centre, in Ryknild Street, Boley Park, and on September 16 at Armitage Police Post in the village hall, in Shropshire Brook Road, in Armitage with Handsacre.

Afternoon sessions will be held from 2pm to 3pm, on September13 at Burntwood Leisure Centre, in High Street, Burntwood, and on September 14 at Whittington Community Centre, in Langton Crescent, Whittington.