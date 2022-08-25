Teen punched, kicked and hit with hammer after trying to break up fight in Walsall

Detectives are carrying out an investigation after the black youth was also punched and kicked by a group of adult men during the incident which happened, in Deans Place, Coalpool, in Walsall, when he attempted to intervene in a fight between two girls.

His mother said the incident on August 9 left her son, a budding footballer from the Leamore area, needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruises to his head and body.

"I'd gone out for the day taking my youngest to the beach. My eldest son went to Coalpool to collect a football from a friend when he overheard a commotion. As he turned the corner he saw two people fighting.

"Thinking he was helping, he tried to break it up, but then some men came out of neighbouring houses and took it upon themselves to hit him.

"He was actually held by somebody while the others punched and kicked him, and someone hit him with a hammer.

"People's behaviour round here is unbelievable. It's just not acceptable to set about anyone in this way especially not a kid, who was trying to explain what he was doing there.

"They accused him of smashing a car window in the street which he did not do. They didn't listen to him.

"He was knocked unconscious briefly and when he came round he was able to make his way to a nearby bus stop from where he phoned a family friend who picked him up. They gave him a lift to Rushall McDonald's where he phoned 999.

"His face covered in blood and bruises. An ambulance took him to Walsall Manor Hospital. I picked him up when I got back.

"I'm absolutely fuming. I'm a single mom, we've been living in Walsall for about 11 years and my son has never been involved in anything like this. He's a good footballer and coaches too.

"My family previously had an horrendous experience when my cousin was murdered in a racially motivated attack. Now this has happened. I'm not going to let it drop. My son could have been worse injured just for trying to be a peace maker," the mother said.

She said he had been returning from his summer job as a paid coach and was wearing his academy kit at the time. She added that he lost out on two weeks' pay due to taking time off work due to his injuries.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a 16-year-old boy was punched, kicked and struck by a hammer, in Deans Place, Walsall, on August 9.

"It's understood he was assaulted by up to seven others after trying to break up a fight at around 6.45pm. He suffered head injuries which were fortunately not serious."