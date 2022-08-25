Masked thieves armed with knife steal £10,000 during frightening casino robbery

Do you know these two men?

A member of staff at Game Nation Casino in Bearwood Road, Smethwick, was forced to open a safe and a kiosk where the cash was being stored.

West Midlands Police has now issued an appeal and are urging anyone with information to come forward, releasing CCTV images of the men believed to be involved.

The two men, who were dressed in padded coats, with their hoods up and faces covered, made off down Anderson Road and Herbert Road following the ordeal on Friday evening.

Supervisor Anastacia Salamonova was at work at the casino when the robbers arrived.

She said: "Two guys came in, one of them was armed with a knife. It was just before 7.30pm so it was still light outside.

"I was on shift with another girl, who was the manager, and there was one customer here. They didn't let anyone leave.

"We all had to go to the office together. They wanted to keep us in the same place. They grabbed the manager and made her open the safe and a kiosk machine which also had money in it.

"It all happened within less than five minutes and they got away with around £10,000.

"After they left we ran to the door and locked up.

"It was frightening at the time, it did shake us up but we are fine now. The most important thing was that no one got hurt."

Police have also issued descriptions of the offenders.

Both men were described as in their 20s. One was 5ft 8in tall and carrying a blue/grey rucksack while the other was around 6ft tall.

An appeal issued on social media by Sandwell Police said: "Did you see these two men in the area around Bearwood High Street on Friday evening?

"We're investigating a robbery at Game Nation Casino when staff were threatened by two robbers with a knife who then headed off down Anderson Road and Herbert Road.

"We know these images aren't very clear but we think two men dressed in padded coats, with hoods up and faces covered during this warm weather would really have stood out."

Police have asked that anyone who saw the pair, can ID them or help investigators in any other way to email jessica.bennett@westmidlands.police.uk, message via live chat on the West Midlands Police website, or call 101, quoting 20/741129/22.