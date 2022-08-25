Drug driver caught three times over the limit in Dudley

The driver was more than three times the legal limit for cocaine. Photo: Dudley Police.

Dudley Town Police detained the car's occupants and seized the uninsured vehicle.

The force Tweeted: "On patrol on Kate's Hill this car tried to avoid us. We detained the occupants for a search & located evidence of drug use.

"Checks revealed the driver had an expired licence. He failed a drugs wipe & we arrested him on suspicion of drug driving. We seized the uninsured car.

