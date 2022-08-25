Drug driver caught three times over the limit in Dudley

Dudley Town Police detained the car's occupants and seized the uninsured vehicle.
The force Tweeted: "On patrol on Kate's Hill this car tried to avoid us. We detained the occupants for a search & located evidence of drug use.
"Checks revealed the driver had an expired licence. He failed a drugs wipe & we arrested him on suspicion of drug driving. We seized the uninsured car.
"The driver of this car was found to be more than three times the legal limit for cocaine.
"He has now been charged with driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above a specified limit & for using a motor vehicle without insurance. We have prepared a file for court."