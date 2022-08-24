Police release images of five people after huge brawl on Wolverhampton street

Images of three women released by police

A large brawl broke out in Ruskin Road on Wednesday, July 20 - with around 50 people involved. Several police officers were injured, police uniforms were stolen from a vehicle and three police vehicles were damaged.

West Midlands Police said: "We want to trace these people in connection with a large disorder which saw police officers injured in Wolverhampton.

"Missiles were thrown & vehicles were also damaged in Ruskin Road on 20 July.

"You can contact us directly via Live Chat and quote log 3152 of 20/7/22."

Images of two men released by police

A 28-year-old man has since been sentenced for vehicle interference and possessing a stolen police uniform.

Connor Smith pleaded guilty to the charges at Dudley Magistrates Court earlier this month.

Appearing without representation, the 28-year-old from Gough Avenue, Wednesfield, was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 40 hours unpaid work.

He was also fined £50 for the possession of the police jacket, £20 compensation to West Midlands Police, a £114 victim surcharge and £135 costs.

Yobs fooling around in police uniforms after the disorder

Videos of the disorder spread across social media including a Snapchat clip showing Smith in a police jacket. Smith also smashed the windows of a police van which put it out of action.

He told the court: "I found the uniform on the floor and thought it would be funny to video myself, I can see now that was a stupid thing to do.

"I left it where I found it."

However, the prosecution argued the police jacket was never found again and its theft had caused West Midlands Police "considerable inconvenience" as had the smashed van.

A 30-year-old man has been convicted of theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage and having stolen a police uniform.