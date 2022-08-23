Police trying to trace Dudley man wanted in connection with drug crimes

Carl Lewis

Staffordshire Police has put out the appeal to try and find 32-year-old Carl Lewis, from Woodsetton, Dudley.

A statement from the force said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Carl Lewis from Woodsetton, Dudley.

"The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with drug supply offences.

"Lewis has connections in Sedgley and the West Midlands area.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us on Twitter, Facebook, or call 101.