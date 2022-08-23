Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police trying to trace Dudley man wanted in connection with drug crimes

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with drug supply offences.

Carl Lewis
Carl Lewis

Staffordshire Police has put out the appeal to try and find 32-year-old Carl Lewis, from Woodsetton, Dudley.

A statement from the force said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Carl Lewis from Woodsetton, Dudley.

"The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with drug supply offences.

"Lewis has connections in Sedgley and the West Midlands area.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us on Twitter, Facebook, or call 101.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News