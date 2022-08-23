Burglars use forklift to smash into Great Wryley shop

The forklift was used to force entry into the store on Walsall Road, Great Wryley, at around 4am on Saturday.

After gaining entry, a group of masked men exited a white panel van and entered the store.

They made several trips from inside and loaded the van with various bags of items before driving away towards Jones Lane.

Part of the cashpoint machine has since been reported missing.

Police later recovered scratchcards and a clear latex glove which had been discarded near Fishery Lane following the burglary .

The forklift was left at the scene and has been seized for forensic examination.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 135 of August 20.