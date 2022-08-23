Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burglars use forklift to smash into Great Wryley shop

By Lisa O'BrienCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A forklift was used to smash into a shop in Great Wryley before burglars ransacked the convenience store.

The forklift was used to force entry into the store on Walsall Road, Great Wryley, at around 4am on Saturday.

After gaining entry, a group of masked men exited a white panel van and entered the store.

They made several trips from inside and loaded the van with various bags of items before driving away towards Jones Lane.

Part of the cashpoint machine has since been reported missing.

Police later recovered scratchcards and a clear latex glove which had been discarded near Fishery Lane following the burglary .

The forklift was left at the scene and has been seized for forensic examination.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 135 of August 20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Walsall
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News