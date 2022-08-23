Car driver 'stops before driving off' after 'hitting cyclist on pedestrian crossing'

The crossing where the cyclist was hit. Photo: Google

The 45-year-old was riding his bicycle with his dog on a lead when he was hit by a driver as he used a pedestrian crossing, leaving him with serious head injuries. He remains in hospital where his condition is described as "critical".

West Midlands Police said the driver initially stopped at the scene of the collision on Chester Road in Pype Hayes, opposite the junction of Marshbrook Road, before driving off towards Eachelhurst Road.

Officers are now appealing for the driver to come forward, as well as people who stopped to help the cyclist after the crash.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: “We believe that the driver initially stopped at the scene before driving off leaving the cyclist seriously injured in the road.

“A number of other cars along with members of the public came to the aid of the cyclist.

"Some of these people may have been there when the driver was still there. I would ask anyone who was there to get in touch. You could have information that is key to our investigation.

“I would also urge the driver to do the right thing and get in contact with me or my team.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact us either via email - FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, use Live Chat on www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 3786 of 21 August.