Knives recovered at scene of arson in Wolverhampton park

The fire, in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, is being treated as an arson and police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101.
Wednesfield Police tweeted: "Today officers had to get the fire service out to deal with this deliberate act of arson on Ashmore Park.
"2 x knives were also recovered from the bushes and disposed of by the fire officers. Any info please call 101. Thank you."
Today officers had to get the fire service out to deal with this deliberate act of arson on Ashmore park. 2 x knives were also recovered from the bushes and disposed of by the fire officers. Any info please call 101. Thank you pic.twitter.com/PFowC51O8W— Wednesfield Police (@WednesfieldWMP) August 22, 2022