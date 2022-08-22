Notification Settings

Knives recovered at scene of arson in Wolverhampton park

By Eleanor LawsonWednesfieldCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two knives have been recovered by firefighters attending a fire set by arsonists in a Wolverhampton park.

Police are treating the fire in Ashmore Park as arson. Photo: WednesfieldWMP.
The fire, in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, is being treated as an arson and police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101.

Wednesfield Police tweeted: "Today officers had to get the fire service out to deal with this deliberate act of arson on Ashmore Park.

"2 x knives were also recovered from the bushes and disposed of by the fire officers. Any info please call 101. Thank you."

