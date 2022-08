Police wish to speak with this man

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an intruder forced their way into a house in Worcester Lane and took jewellery and bank cards on June 24.

The burglar fled after being disturbed by the homeowner returning.

It is believed they left the scene in a dark blue vehicle, which was waiting nearby, driven by an accomplice.

A bank card was then used following the incident to purchase items across Stourbridge.