New top cop in South Staffordshire begins his beat

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton has 20 years policing after joining West Midlands Police in 2001 as a response officer.
He has since worked as a Force Control Room Manager where he was responsible for armed policing deployments and became Airport Policing Manager for Birmingham Airport.
On his appointment as local commander he said: "The warm welcome, help and support that I have received since starting this new role has been overwhelming and now two years on, Staffordshire Police feels very much like home."
"I recognise I have only been in role for just a few weeks but I am confident the help and support that is being shown to me combined with my previous policing experience will help us to deliver effective local policing in the region."
He said: "I'd like to thank to my predecessor, Chief Inspector Dave Wain, who worked tirelessly over the last two years in this role. It's clear that there are solid foundations to build upon and his help and continued guidance will make the transition into this new role much easier."