Club bans several spectators in row over remarks made about dead Walsall fan

Barrow AFC launched an investigation after an incident involving a small number of people at the Cumbrian club's League Two fixture against the Saddlers on Tuesday.
Club bosses stated: "The club has moved swiftly with the local authorities to identify those involved, using our CCTV system and today has issued several banning orders to spectators who were involved.
"We must take this opportunity to remind everybody that Barrow Association Football Club has a zero tolerance stance on anti-social behaviour, verbal or physical abuse and any other discriminatory remarks or acts."