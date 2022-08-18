Notification Settings

Aldridge man, 56, jailed after £200k worth of cannabis plants discovered

By Eleanor LawsonRugeleyCrimePublished:

A 56-year-old man has been jailed after officers discovered cannabis plants worth over £200,000 in a property in Rugeley.

Steven Morgan, and some of the plants discovered. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Steven Morgan, and some of the plants discovered. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Steven Morgan, of Whetstone Lane in Aldridge, was sentenced to 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday for producing class B drugs.

Morgan had previously denied the offences but later changed his plea to guilty prior to sentencing.

The court heard how officers attended a premises off New Road, Rugeley, on July 24, 2020.

On arrival at the premises, officers found more than 380 cannabis plants, worth a total of £216,000.

The plants, along with two mobile phones, were seized by officers. Morgan was detained and later charged.

PC Luke Ashford, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “I am pleased that Morgan admitted his offending and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.

“We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs supply in Rugeley to protect our communities from drug-related criminality.”

