Aldridge man, 56, jailed after £200k worth of cannabis plants discovered

Steven Morgan, and some of the plants discovered. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Steven Morgan, of Whetstone Lane in Aldridge, was sentenced to 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday for producing class B drugs.

Morgan had previously denied the offences but later changed his plea to guilty prior to sentencing.

Officers found more than 380 cannabis plants, worth a total of £216,000.

The court heard how officers attended a premises off New Road, Rugeley, on July 24, 2020.

The plants, along with two mobile phones, were seized by officers. Morgan was detained and later charged.

PC Luke Ashford, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “I am pleased that Morgan admitted his offending and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.