Aldridge man, 56, jailed after £200k worth of cannabis plants discovered

Steven Morgan, of Whetstone Lane in Aldridge, was sentenced to 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday for producing class B drugs.
Morgan had previously denied the offences but later changed his plea to guilty prior to sentencing.
The court heard how officers attended a premises off New Road, Rugeley, on July 24, 2020.
On arrival at the premises, officers found more than 380 cannabis plants, worth a total of £216,000.
The plants, along with two mobile phones, were seized by officers. Morgan was detained and later charged.
PC Luke Ashford, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “I am pleased that Morgan admitted his offending and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.
“We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs supply in Rugeley to protect our communities from drug-related criminality.”