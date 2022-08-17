Notification Settings

Detectives given more time to question pensioner in connection with Bloxwich street siege

By Deborah Hardiman

Investigators have been given extra time to question a pensioner on suspicion of making threats to kill in Bloxwich after a siege involving armed officers.

Police at the scene in Sneyd Lane in Bloxwich

West Midlands Police said it has been given a 12-hour extension to speak to the 71-year-old man, who was arrested following reports of an incident at a property in Sneyd Lane, Mossley, near Walsall, at around 2.20am on Tuesday.

As the drama unfolded specialist negotiators were sent to the scene near Mossley Day Unit and the road was closed off as officers dealt with the situation, with residents reporting seeing police in night vision goggles with firearms.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and is believed to live at the property with a disabled male. The matter is being treated as a domestic incident.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

