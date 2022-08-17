Detectives given more time to question pensioner in connection with Bloxwich street siege

Police at the scene in Sneyd Lane in Bloxwich

West Midlands Police said it has been given a 12-hour extension to speak to the 71-year-old man, who was arrested following reports of an incident at a property in Sneyd Lane, Mossley, near Walsall, at around 2.20am on Tuesday.

As the drama unfolded specialist negotiators were sent to the scene near Mossley Day Unit and the road was closed off as officers dealt with the situation, with residents reporting seeing police in night vision goggles with firearms.