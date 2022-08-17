Bronze plaques stolen as third cemetery in Wolverhampton is targeted by thieves in less than two months

Missing plaques at Bushbury Cemetery

Council security measures are being ramped up following the latest overnight theft at Bushbury Cemetery on August 11 when thieves stole 27 bronze plaques.

The most recent theft follows previous incidents which saw 30 bronze plaques stolen from Bilston Cemetery earlier this month and 50 taken from Merridale Cemetery in July.

Council bosses have branded the act "despicable" and said they were committed to finding the culprits.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "We wholeheartedly condemn these reprehensible thefts.

"Make no mistake – we are determined to do everything we can to stop these despicable crimes and find those responsible.

“Our continued work with police colleagues sees increased patrols and vigilance across the city’s cemeteries, along with the implementation of further security measures to protect our cemeteries.

"I would ask anyone who has any information which may help apprehend the individuals responsible for either incident to contact police via live chat or by calling 101 as soon as possible."

The bronze memorial plaques each measure 24 inches by 18 inches.

Police are liaising with scrap metal dealers to help identify where these could be being sold and ensuring that any items that are likely to be connected to these thefts are not sold on.

Wolverhampton Police have confirmed that these thefts currently appear isolated to Wolverhampton and the perpetrators are believed to be local.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher said: "We are working with colleagues at Wolverhampton Council to consider further security measures, enhanced patrols, alongside further investigation opportunities.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact police via live chat or call 101.