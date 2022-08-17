Notification Settings

Appeal to trace man suspected of stealing children's piggy banks in Wolverhampton raid

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing children's piggy banks in a break-in in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to this man spotted on CCTV

A property in Wallace Road was broken into on July 12 when someone kicked open a side door sometime after 8am.

Following an untidy search of the house the suspects fled with an iPad, other tablet computers and four children’s piggy banks.

A handbag containing bank cards was also stolen and the cards were used on three occasions later that day at Asda in Tipton.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’d encourage the man pictured to do the right thing and come and speak to us.

"If anyone recognises him please get in touch. You can message us on Live Chat through our website or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote crime ref 20/638673/22."

