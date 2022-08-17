Appeal to trace man suspected of stealing children's piggy banks in Wolverhampton raid

Police want to speak to this man spotted on CCTV

A property in Wallace Road was broken into on July 12 when someone kicked open a side door sometime after 8am.

Following an untidy search of the house the suspects fled with an iPad, other tablet computers and four children’s piggy banks.

A handbag containing bank cards was also stolen and the cards were used on three occasions later that day at Asda in Tipton.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’d encourage the man pictured to do the right thing and come and speak to us.