Woman spat at police sergeant during assault outside Birmingham New Street

Shannon Johnstone assaulted a police sergeant outside Birmingham New Street station

Shannon Johnstone, aged 28 and of Weoley Park Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of assault after an investigation by British Transport Police.

She has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week.

The court heard how on Friday, July 29 at around 11.30am on the Eastern Plaza outside Birmingham New Street Station, officers were called to reports of a woman being abusive to rail and retail staff.

On arrival it was found Johnstone was wanted on recall to prison. As officers arrested her and began moving her towards the police vehicle, to be conveyed to custody she spat at a police sergeant and was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Investigating officer PC David Hale said: “No one should be subjected to violence or abuse while doing their job.