Police hunting thieves who broke into Wolverhampton home and stole four children’s piggy banks

Police want to speak to these three people after a Wolverhampton home was broken into and four children’s piggy banks stolen, along with bank cards

Offenders broke into the property in Wallace Road on July, 12 by kicking open a side door some time after 8am.

Following an untidy search of the house, they fled with an iPad, other tablet computers, and four piggy banks.

A handbag containing bank cards was also stolen, which were used on three occasions later that day at ASDA in Tipton.

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to these three people after a Wolverhampton home was broken into and four children’s piggy banks stolen, along with bank cards

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’d encourage whoever did this to do the right thing and come and speak to us.