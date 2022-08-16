Notification Settings

Police hunting thieves who broke into Wolverhampton home and stole four children’s piggy banks

Published:

Four children's piggy banks have been stolen during a break-in at a Wolverhampton home.

Offenders broke into the property in Wallace Road on July, 12 by kicking open a side door some time after 8am.

Following an untidy search of the house, they fled with an iPad, other tablet computers, and four piggy banks.

A handbag containing bank cards was also stolen, which were used on three occasions later that day at ASDA in Tipton.

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’d encourage whoever did this to do the right thing and come and speak to us.

"If anyone recognises the people in the footage please get in touch. You can message us on Live Chat through our website or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote crime ref 20/638673/22."

