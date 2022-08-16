New trial date set in Wolverhampton shooting case

Lowe Street, Whitmore Reans. Photo: Google

The case relates to an alleged incident of violent disorder in the Lowe Street area of Whitmore Reans where shots were fired on July 22 last year, injuring Caine Wiley in the arm.

Dylan Ireson, 21, of Uplands Avenue, Wolverhampton; Joshua Baker, of Burton Road, Dudley; Logan Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton; and Ian Ferguson, of Coronation Road, Tipton, all aged 18, were remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court.