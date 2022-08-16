Notification Settings

New trial date set in Wolverhampton shooting case

By Deborah Hardiman

Four males have appeared in court charged with offences in relation to the attempted murder of a man in Wolverhampton.

Lowe Street, Whitmore Reans. Photo: Google
The case relates to an alleged incident of violent disorder in the Lowe Street area of Whitmore Reans where shots were fired on July 22 last year, injuring Caine Wiley in the arm.

Dylan Ireson, 21, of Uplands Avenue, Wolverhampton; Joshua Baker, of Burton Road, Dudley; Logan Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton; and Ian Ferguson, of Coronation Road, Tipton, all aged 18, were remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The trial was due to be heard this week, but has been delayed until the new year due to Bar Association industrial action.

Deborah Hardiman

