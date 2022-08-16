Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man wanted after machete attack which left victim with 'life-changing injuries'

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished:

A 20-year-old man from Dudley is wanted by police after a man was attacked with a machete in Pensnett and left with life-changing injuries.

Jack Wright is wanted on suspicion of assault
Jack Wright is wanted on suspicion of assault

Jack Wright is wanted on suspicion of assault and West Midlands Police is now appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting 20/497818/22.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News