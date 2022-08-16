Man wanted after machete attack which left victim with 'life-changing injuries'

Jack Wright is wanted on suspicion of assault and West Midlands Police is now appealing for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting 20/497818/22.
A 20-year-old man from Dudley is wanted by police after a man was attacked with a machete in Pensnett and left with life-changing injuries.
Jack Wright is wanted on suspicion of assault and West Midlands Police is now appealing for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting 20/497818/22.