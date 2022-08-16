Walsall man jailed for stabbing neighbour he was feuding with after he 'overreacted'

Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Hoeden Morrison used a kitchen knife to attack his unarmed victim on July 22 following a dispute between families.

The 31-year-old, of Dairy Close, Walsall, pleaded guilty to an offence each of wounding with intent and possession of a knife at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The court heard that Morrison had 'overreacted' during the incident which happened, in Caldmore Green, Caldmore.

He was jailed for 42 months and handed an indefinite restraining order, meaning he must not contact the victim in any way.