Man arrested after 26-year-old woman stabbed in 'domestic incident'

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed in what is believed to be a domestic incident.

A 26-year-old woman has been stabbed on Temple Row in Birmingham city centre. Photo: Google
Police were called to Temple Row in Birmingham at around 9.50am today to reports that a woman had been attacked with a knife.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition. Within minutes, a 46-year-old man was detained on Newhall Street.

West Midlands Police believes it to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Detective Superintendent Ed Foster said: “Thanks to members of the public who helped us track the suspect, we were able to detain him within minutes of the incident happening.

“He has been taken to hospital after sustaining an injury during the incident, but remains under police detention.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries and to offer reassurance to the public.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information and haven’t yet spoken to us, we’re really keen to hear from you and would ask you to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police, or to stay anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Quote log number 1127 of August 16.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

