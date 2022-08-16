Fundraiser launched for Kingswinford family whose house burnt down in suspected arson

The scene of devastation at Wolverhampton Road, Kingswinford.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Noor Elahi and family, after their house on Wolverhampton Road was engulfed in flames at around 3.45pm on Sunday - while the family were on holiday.

The devastating fire also destroyed two cars and left the surrounding grass and trees a blackened mess.

Emily Smith decided to do something to help the family, and set up the fundraising page.

Emily said: "I was just struck by the fact this has happened whilst they are on holiday, so can imagine they are stressing about what they are coming back to.

"You don’t expect to go away and come back to your house and car destroyed. Kingswinford is a lovely place to live and hopefully we can all come together to raise just a little bit of money to help them out in getting back on their feet."

Noor Elahi, the owner of the house, spoke of his devastation in a Facebook post, and said: "I am sorry to share this sad news with my family and friends. Our home at Wolverhampton Road has been destroyed by fire and the investigation is ongoing.

"Words cannot describe what me and my family are going through. We are devastated and heart broken. My family is safe Alhamdulillah. I am standing strong to support and protect my family and need your prayers."

West Midlands Police has said it is treating the fire as a suspected arson attack.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A house was severely damaged by fire following what we suspect was an arson attack at a house in Kingswinford on Sunday.

"It happened in Wolverhampton Road at around 4pm; we're liaising with fire service colleagues and we believe the fire started after a garden fence was deliberately set alight.

"Fortunately no-one was in the house at the time and no-one was injured. Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution until the fire was brought under control and there was no danger to other properties.

"If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or has information that could potentially help us then please get in touch.

"Please call us on 101 or message on Live Chat through our website, quoting log 2392 from August 14."