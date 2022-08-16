Busy shift for Dudley Police as weapons and cars seized

Dudley Police

Officers said on patrol a driver failed to stop. A police spokesman added: "He drove dangerously and then ran. Following a foot chase we located and detained him.

"He failed a drugs wipe and we arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving. The car has been seized."

Elsewhere in Dudley yesterday, officers from Birmingham assisted in two pursuits of vehicles used in crime, two uninsured cars seized, four stop and searches, two weapons seized and a man arrested for drug-driving.

Dudley Town Police said on Twitter: "Today we were joined by officers from @LadywoodWMP and @HTown_EParkWMP.

"A very productive shift resulting in 2 pursuits of vehicles used in crime, 2 uninsured cars seized, 4 stop and search, 2 weapons seized & a male arrested for drug driving."

Weapons seized by Dudley Police

Meanwhile, a driver was reporter to the courts and a car seized after officers found he was not insured.

A spokesman said: "On patrol we have stopped this car. The driver was adamant he was insured however our enquiries revealed that he was not.

"We have seized the car under the road traffic act and reported the driver to court. He will now need to prove he is insured prior to getting the car back."