Teenager punched in the face during mugging in Dudley

By Eleanor Lawson

A 15-year-old boy was punched in the face and his friend's bag was stolen during a mugging.

Police want to speak to the individuals in this CCTV still
Police want to speak to the individuals in this CCTV still

The 15 and 14-year-old were mugged on Long Lane, Halesowen, at around 8.45pm on July 5.

Police are now appealing for help and want to speak to seven individuals caught on CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, quoting 20/619974/22.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

