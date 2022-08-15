Teenager punched in the face during mugging in Dudley

The 15 and 14-year-old were mugged on Long Lane, Halesowen, at around 8.45pm on July 5.
Police are now appealing for help and want to speak to seven individuals caught on CCTV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, quoting 20/619974/22.
