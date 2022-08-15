Teenager punched in the face during mugging in Dudley

#APPEAL | Do you know these youths?



We want to speak to them after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and his 14-year-old friend had his bag stolen.



It happened on Long Lane, #Halesowen, #Dudley around 8.45pm on 5 July.



Think you can help? 💬 Live Chat quoting 20/619974/22. pic.twitter.com/8GtTPygpSd