Man suffers 'serious' stabbing injuries after being confronted by a 'number of men'

Birmingham Police are now appealing for information.

According to West Midlands Police, the 18-year-old was found with serious injuries in Tangmere Drive and was taken to hospital.

Fortunately, as of this morning, the injuries are no longer thought to be life threatening.

The incident happened at around 6:25pm after the victim, police understand, was confronted by a number of men before being attacked.

Officers are carrying out CCTV and other enquiries as they "seek to establish who was responsible and why."