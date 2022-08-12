Man charged over Walsall assault that left teenage girl with broken collar bone

The assault took place in a wooded area off the junction of Pool Lane and Watling Street

Police were called on Sunday (August 7) to Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street.

A 13-year-old girl had sustained multiple injuries in an attack.

She was left with multiple injuries, including a fractured collar bone and facial injuries.

Wayne Scarratt, 28, of Orchid Court, Malvern, has since been charged with multiple offences, including robbery.

He was due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today. (August 12).