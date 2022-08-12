Lifesaving scheme launched at Wolverhampton violence hotspots after series of stabbings

Bleed control kits are being installed in violence hotspots in Wolverhampton

Bleed control kits are being installed in violence hotspots alongside an an appeal for local people to become Zero Responders and learn how to save lives in the aftermath of a stabbing.

Yes 2 Life, from Birmingham, Tytek, a bleed kit manufacturer from Wolverhampton, and the American Choose Love Foundation are working together to fund and deliver the scheme.

Majid Khan, from Yes 2 Life, told the Express & Star: "We have delivered our Zero Responders scheme in other areas blighted by violence and were looking for a new area in the UK.

"We have researched the statistics and the communities which need help and have chosen Wolverhampton because of the recent rise in fatal stabbings, shootings and other violence.

"There are a lot of people hurting in Wolverhampton and communities which need our help."

In May 15-year-old Zane Smart was stabbed to death in Pendeford, while the following month 16-year-old Ronan Kanda was fatally knifed in Lanesfield. There have also multiple gang fights across Wolverhampton in recent month leaving scores of youngsters injured or in custody.

Zane Smart

Ronan Kanda was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Mr Khan added: "We need people from Wolverhampton to get involved to make it a success. There is no point having bleed control kits if nobody knows how to use them.

"Those vital minutes before the emergency services arrive can be a matter of life and death and after attending out workshop people will feel confident to help."

The first workshop is being held at Tytek on Saturday, September 20 and there will be 20 spots available.