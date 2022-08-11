Police appeal after distraction burglary in Walsall

Do you recognise this man?

The man approached the owner of a property on Severn Road in Bloxwich and insisted he needed to carry out work in the garden.

After doing the work, he demanded a large quantity of money and when the homeowner refused, he took his car as payment.

It happened at around 5pm on May 24 and police believe two other men were waiting nearby in a white Ford Transit van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.