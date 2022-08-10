Walsall man charged with possessing gun and drugs with intent to supply

Daytron Johnson, of Ashdown Grove, Walsall was charged and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today after he was arrested on Tuesday, and he will appear before Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7.

Walsall Police said on Twitter: "We've seized a pistol, bullets and Class A drugs after executing a warrant at an address in Walsall.

"We also recovered a stash of cash after raiding an address in Ashdown Grove yesterday.

"A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.