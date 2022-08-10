Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall man charged with possessing gun and drugs with intent to supply

By Sunil MiddaWalsallCrimePublished:

A 37-year-old man has been charged after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and drugs with intent to supply.

Daytron Johnson, of Ashdown Grove, Walsall was charged and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today after he was arrested on Tuesday, and he will appear before Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7.

Walsall Police said on Twitter: "We've seized a pistol, bullets and Class A drugs after executing a warrant at an address in Walsall.

"We also recovered a stash of cash after raiding an address in Ashdown Grove yesterday.

"A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.

"He has since been charged [with those offences] and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today. He was remanded into custody to appear before Crown Court on 7 September."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News