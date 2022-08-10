Teenage girl left with broken collar bone in assault is discharged from hospital

The assault took place in a wooded area off the junction of Pool Lane and Watling Street. Photo: Google

Officers are continuing to hunt a man in connection with the assault, which took place at around 6pm in a wooded area adjacent to Pool Lane, Brownhills.

The girl sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured collar bone and facial injuries, in the attack.

The man is described as white, aged 27 to 28, of an overweight build, about 5ft 4 inches in height, with brown hair that was gelled to one side and a moustache.

He is said to have been dishevelled in appearance and wearing a McKenzie grey and white tracksuit.

The tracksuit top was long-sleeved, with a white line across the centre and the tracksuit bottoms matched the top.

He was also wearing grey Puma trainers.

Officers are continuing to patrol the local area and are conducting door-to-door inquiries.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact us.