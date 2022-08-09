Reckless driver with 18 points on licence caught with 'child unrestrained in back'

Pictures shared of the car

The driver also had no insurance and is disqualified from driving.

Police shared news of the capture on social media, sharing a picture of the car with a seized sticker in the back window.

The news was shared at 9.30am, but police have not shared details of when or where the car was stopped.

Police also stated the car was being driven recklessly and that the driver is set to appear in court.

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit: "Would you drive whilst disqualified, with 18 points on your licence, no insurance, no seat belt and have your child unrestrained in the back?

"No, nor would we, not impressed with this reckless driver and he will be back to court to explain. Vehicle seized."