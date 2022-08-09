Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage girl's collar bone broken in violent assault in Walsall

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 14-year-old girl has been left with a fractured collar bone after being seriously assaulted by a man in Walsall.

The assault took place in a wooded area off the junction of Pool Lane and Watling Street. Photo: Google
The assault took place in a wooded area off the junction of Pool Lane and Watling Street. Photo: Google

Police were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to a wooded area off Pool Lane, at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills.

The girl sustained several injuries, including a fractured collar bone, and remains in a stable condition in hospital

Police are particularly keen to speak to a white male, around 27 years old, about 5ft 4 inches tall and of a stocky build.

He is described as having his hair gelled to one side and was wearing a grey tracksuit top, with a white line across the centre, believed to be of the McKenzie brand, with grey Puma trainers.

Police are currently increasing visible patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the male or who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 611 of August 7.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News