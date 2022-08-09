Teenage girl's collar bone broken in violent assault in Walsall

The assault took place in a wooded area off the junction of Pool Lane and Watling Street. Photo: Google

Police were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to a wooded area off Pool Lane, at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills.

The girl sustained several injuries, including a fractured collar bone, and remains in a stable condition in hospital

Police are particularly keen to speak to a white male, around 27 years old, about 5ft 4 inches tall and of a stocky build.

He is described as having his hair gelled to one side and was wearing a grey tracksuit top, with a white line across the centre, believed to be of the McKenzie brand, with grey Puma trainers.

Police are currently increasing visible patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the male or who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 611 of August 7.