Paul Chapman is wanted by police

Paul Chapman was sentenced to 26 months in prison in December 2019 for attempting to "groom" a 12-year-old girl online, who was in fact a member of the sting group.

Chapman also had a 2012 conviction for committing a sexual act in the presence of a child.

The 58-year-old is now wanted by police for failing to comply with his probation licence and breaching sex offender notification requirements.