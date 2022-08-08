Wolverhampton girl forced to knock on stranger's door for help after being followed by man

Marsh Lane - Google Maps

The girl was walking along Marsh Lane where she was reportedly followed by a man in a white car.

She found a house on the street with the lights on and knocked on the door for help as her phone had died.

Luckily, the person who answered was happy to help and let the girl charge her phone so she could call her parents to pick her up.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Marsh Lane in Wolverhampton shortly after 11pm on Wednesday with a report that a child had been followed by an unknown man.

"It was reported that the girl was followed at around 10.40pm by a man who drove off in a car when she went to a nearby address.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to get in contact via the Live Chat on our website quoting log 4067 of 3 August."