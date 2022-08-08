Jomaa Jerrare murder: Still no one charged after a year but man is on conditional bail

Jomaa Jerrare

However, Staffordshire Police today revealed a 56-year-old man remains on conditional bail.

Ms Jerrare, aged 52 and from Heath Town, was found dead in a layby on Bridgnorth Road in Perton in the early hours of August 9, 2021.

Her body had been set on fire in the layby which delayed police pathologists' ability to identify her due to severe burns.

The severity of the burns to her body meant it was difficult to establish her age, gender and ethnicity. A post mortem could not find a definitive cause of death.

A week after the discovery, Staffordshire Police quizzed two men for four days after getting a judicial extension for an extra two days questioning about the killing - a 56-year-old man from Bilston and a 76-year-old from Kingstanding, Birmingham.

Staffordshire Police told the Express & Star the latest update concerning the murder investigation, with a spokesman saying: "The investigation is ongoing.

"The 56-year-old (now 57) remains on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

"The 76-year-old man has been released no further action."

Ms Jerrare had “lots of friends and acquaintances” and detectives had been trying to establish if she had any “long-term partners”.

Ms Jerrare had not been seen by her family for six weeks or by neighbours for four weeks. However, detectives explain it was not unknown for her to be away for extended periods of time.

She lived alone in a flat in a high-rise building in Heath Town and had lived in and around Wolverhampton for most of her life.

Detectives have yet to find out where Ms Jerrare was killed.

A man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder after being seen near where Ms Jerrare was found was released and will face no further action after accounting for his movements.

Police believe that she was killed before being driven to the layby but it is not yet known where she died.