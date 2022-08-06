Woman knocked to the ground as two people on motorbike steal bag

Police want to find this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said the woman was attacked in Mander Street, Wolverhampton, at around 6.10am on Wednesday, July 20.

The woman fell to the floor when two people on a motorbike grabbed her bag, leaving her with cuts and grazes to her hand.

Bank cards that were in the stolen bag were later used in shops in Kingswinford, Wall Heath and Wombourne.

"We know this isn’t the clearest image but we're hoping someone recognises him," a spokesperson said.

Anybody who does recognise the man is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or through Live Chat on the force's website quoting investigation 20/658129/22.