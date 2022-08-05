Notification Settings

Robbers snatch bikes off two riders on Cannock Chase in last 72 hours

By Nathan RoweCannock ChaseCrimePublished:

Robbers have stopped two people on Cannock Chase and stolen their bikes in the last 72 hours.

Cannock Chase

Both victims have reported being stopped by unknown persons and having their bikes taken off them with force.

Police have moved to assure anyone coming to the Chase that it is a safe place and that patrols will be increased at the location, on the trails, car parks and at lay-bys.

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Police Rural and Wildlife Crime Team said: "These are isolated incidents and we don't want to concern people or put them off coming here.

"But just to be aware there are people up here unfortunately that are up to no good.

"If you do come across anyone who just doesn't feel right please do report it to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"You will see an increase in officers on the trails on foot and in vehicles to reassure you we are doing what we need to do."

People are asked to report any suspicious behaviour on 101, or contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter.

