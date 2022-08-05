Robbers snatch bikes off two riders on Cannock Chase in last 72 hours

Cannock Chase

Both victims have reported being stopped by unknown persons and having their bikes taken off them with force.

Police have moved to assure anyone coming to the Chase that it is a safe place and that patrols will be increased at the location, on the trails, car parks and at lay-bys.

Unfortunately there have been two robberies reported to us that have occurred in the last 72 hours on Cannock Chase.



A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Police Rural and Wildlife Crime Team said: "These are isolated incidents and we don't want to concern people or put them off coming here.

"But just to be aware there are people up here unfortunately that are up to no good.

"If you do come across anyone who just doesn't feel right please do report it to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"You will see an increase in officers on the trails on foot and in vehicles to reassure you we are doing what we need to do."