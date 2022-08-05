Jailed: Teenager on crutches raped two young women on the same day

Aaron Hadley - Custody image

Aaron Hadley, 19, of Erdington, Birmingham, was sentenced on Friday at Birmingham Crown Court to 10 years behind bars.

At the time of the offences, Hadley had a leg brace and was using crutches.

At around 3.30am on October 31, 2021, Hadley raped a 19-year-old woman inside a bar on Market Street, Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Fifty minutes later, at 4.20 am, he raped a 17-year-old girl on George Street.

Hadley then assaulted her with a crutch, leaving her with substantial bruising and swelling to her eye before striking her again on the back of the head.

He also assaulted another woman – hitting her on the back of her head leaving her temporarily unconscious – and a man, who tried to come to the women’s aid.

Hadley was arrested on December 15, 2021, following a media appeal by Staffordshire Police.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of actual bodily harm by a jury following a three-week trial at Stafford Crown Court on June 9.

DC Beth Otter, of the force’s child protection and exploitation team, said: "I am pleased that the sentence handed down reflects the gravity of the offences.